Juniper Flat Fire burning in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Monday July 15, 2019 at approximately 2:10 p.m., the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a fire in the Mule Mountains near the Mule Pass.
Emergency Crews responded and began attacking the flames.
Bisbee Chief of Police Albert Echave coordinated an Alert Sense message sent to the Banning Creek and Old Bisbee residential areas in a proactive measure to advise citizens to maintain situational awareness, and to note that heavy smoke could be seen in the entire Bisbee area.
At 3:45 p.m., Juniper Flats Road was closed at Highway 80 by the Sheriff’s Office due to the fire and responding personnel safety, allowing only residents to access the area.
At 5:49 p.m., the Juniper Flat Fire was updated to note that there was forward progress continuing slowly to the north, with air attacks from DFFM and BLM supporting multiple ground crews from the southern area who are on scene.
There are no pre-evacuation (SET) or evacuation (GO) active orders and Juniper Flats Road remains closed to traffic.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office say there are currently no threats to the public or structures at this time, but please remain vigilant and Be READY, to get SET, and GO at a moments notice.
