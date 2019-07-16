Prop 101: Road projects get started this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two major stretches of road are getting a facelift thanks to Prop 101.
City crews started repaving Roger Road from First Avenue to Wilson Avenue (just east of Campbell) Monday morning, July 15.
On Thursday, July 18, they will begin work on River Road from First Avenue to Oracle Road. Both of these projects are part of Prop 101, a half-sales tax increase approved by voters in 2017.
Crews have shut down the westbound lanes of Roger Road for the project. Once work on that side is done, they will flip over to the eastbound lanes.
As a realtor, Jay Quiros drives all over town - particularly on River Road where big changes are coming. He’s relieved the roads will be fixed, saying the current conditions are affecting his line of work.
“It’s hurting the Tucson community financially because who wants to come to Tucson when the roads are this bad. It’s really kind of humiliating," he said.
City crews will also repave Runway Drive from Gardner Lane to Prince Road. Work on Roger is expected to be completed in mid-August.
Repaving on River Road is expected to be done in September. Crews will work on Runway Drive once River Road is completed.
