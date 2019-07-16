Rep. Kirkpatrick calls on House to open impeachment inquiry into President Trump

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick wants the House of Representatives to open an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
According to a news release from the Congresswoman’s office, the Democratic representative from Congressional District 2 said, “This should not be made into a partisan fight or a debate about long-term election strategy, it’s about protecting our democracy. Nobody is above the law, especially not the President.”
Kirkpatrick say during her floor speech that she reached the conclusion that the inquiry is necessary after meeting with constituents in southern Arizona, reading the Special Council’s report and "seeing the President and his administration defy Congressional subpoenas.
Her statement is below:
BREAKING: Rep. Kirkpatrick Calls for Impeachment Inquiry into President Donald Trump
(Washington) — Today, Rep. Kirkpatrick released the following statement on opening an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
“After meeting with countless Southern Arizonans, reading the Special Council’s report, and seeing the President and his administration defy Congressional subpoenas — I have concluded that the United States House of Representatives must open an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump,” said Rep. Kirkpatrick. “Following Mueller’s alarming report, it is Congress’ job to conduct oversight and deliver answers to the American people. Instead, the President has called upon his administration officials to ignore Congressional subpoenas and break the law, not just related to the Special Counsel’s investigation into collusion, but all areas of Congressional oversight — including census hearings, campaign finance violations, family separation, and so many more.
“As a Congresswoman, former prosecutor, and American citizen — I have a responsibility to stand up for the rule of law and defend our Constitution. This should not be made into a partisan fight or a debate about long-term election strategy, it’s about protecting our democracy. Nobody is above the law, especially not the President.”
See floor speech HERE.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.