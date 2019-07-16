Rep. Kirkpatrick calls on House to open impeachment inquiry into President Trump

“After meeting with countless Southern Arizonans, reading the Special Council’s report, and seeing the President and his administration defy Congressional subpoenas — I have concluded that the United States House of Representatives must open an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump,” said Rep. Kirkpatrick. “Following Mueller’s alarming report, it is Congress’ job to conduct oversight and deliver answers to the American people. Instead, the President has called upon his administration officials to ignore Congressional subpoenas and break the law, not just related to the Special Counsel’s investigation into collusion, but all areas of Congressional oversight — including census hearings, campaign finance violations, family separation, and so many more.