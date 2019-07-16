Silver Alert issued for Wittmann man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a Wittmann man who has been missing since Monday, July 15.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 58-year-old Mark Wiles was last seen at about 3 p.m. at his residence in the 2500 block of W. Patton Road.
He is described as white, 5-foot-9, 180 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.
Wiles has been diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic and lives with a caretaker.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at (602) 876-1011.
