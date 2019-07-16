Southern Arizona company invited to White House

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson-area company got the chance of a lifetime to represent our state at the White House.
Daphne and Derryl McBroom, owners of Arizona Chile Roasters, were invited to D.C. for the third annual Made in America Product Showcase.
Daphne McBroom said it is the biggest honor she and her husband have ever had.
"Surreal, surreal," she said. "It's exciting. We're just so thrilled."
The company, which has just three employees, makes large roasters and works directly with produce, hot sauce and salsa industries.
This is their busy season as chilies are getting harvested and will soon be ready for roasting.
Still, McBroom said she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to attend the event.
"We feel honored to represent the state as well as the country in manufacturing," she said.
The showcase demonstrates the hard work of Americans all over the country. Products from all 50 states are showcased.
McBroom said the company started in 1999 and is doing great.
"Wonderful things are on the horizon," she said. "It's all positive."
President Trump told the crowd Monday it's important to keep companies in the US and support the American workforce.
“You’re also devoted to one of the greatest missions on Earth, making the best products from the best materials with the best workers anywhere in the world,” President Trump said.
McBroom will be heading back to Catalina Monday night to a busy schedule.
"We have a lot of orders to fulfill," she said.
The following companies were represented at this year’s showcase:
Redline Steel, LLC – Alabama
Alaska Rug Company – Alaska
Arizona Chile Roasters – Arizona
Rich-N-Tone Calls, Inc. – Arkansas
HOSTYLE Racing Products, LLC – California
Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle, Co. – Colorado
Luke’s Toy Factory – Connecticut
Backyard Jams & Jellies, Inc. – Delaware
Kino Sandals, Inc. – Florida
2 Day Designs – Georgia
Ocean Organic Vodka – Hawaii
Buck Knives, Inc. – Idaho
Stern Pinball, Inc. – Illinois
Janus Motorcycles – Indiana
Bannor Toys – Iowa
Cobalt Bolts – Kansas
QuaLex Manufacturing – Kentucky
McIlhenny Company – Louisiana
Jack Traps, Inc. – Maine
THAAD, Lockheed Martin Corporation – Maryland
KettlePizza, LLC – Massachusetts
Michigan Mittens – Michigan
3M – Minnesota
Mississippi Cheese Straw Factory – Mississippi
Snake Bite Co. – Missouri
Schnee’s – Montana
T-L Irrigation Co. – Nebraska
Fisher Space Pen So. – Nevada
BaileyWorks, Inc. – New Hampshire
Benjamin Moore & Co. – New Jersey
Weaver Guitar Straps – New Mexico
Tough Traveler Ltd. – New York
Council Tool Company – North Carolina
Dakota Micro, Inc. – North Dakota
Airstream, Inc. – Ohio
Gameday Ironworks, LLC – Oklahoma
Willamette Valley Vineyards – Oregon
Zippo Manufacturing Company – Pennsylvania
WaterRower, Inc. – Rhode Island
Freeman Boatworks – South Carolina
Dakota Grills, LLC – South Dakota
Litespeed Bicycles – Tennessee
Nokona – Texas
ENVE Composites – Utah
Johnson Woolen Mills – Vermont
The Little Burros – Virginia
CMI Orchards, LLC – Washington
Marble King, Inc. – West Virginia
Carmex – Wisconsin
Jackson Hole Hat Co. – Wyoming
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.