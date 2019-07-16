Southern Arizona company invited to White House

Chile Roasters at the White House
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 15, 2019 at 6:59 PM MST - Updated July 15 at 6:59 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson-area company got the chance of a lifetime to represent our state at the White House.

Daphne and Derryl McBroom, owners of Arizona Chile Roasters, were invited to D.C. for the third annual Made in America Product Showcase.

Daphne McBroom said it is the biggest honor she and her husband have ever had.

"Surreal, surreal," she said. "It's exciting. We're just so thrilled."

The company, which has just three employees, makes large roasters and works directly with produce, hot sauce and salsa industries.

This is their busy season as chilies are getting harvested and will soon be ready for roasting.

Still, McBroom said she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to attend the event.

"We feel honored to represent the state as well as the country in manufacturing," she said.

The showcase demonstrates the hard work of Americans all over the country. Products from all 50 states are showcased.

McBroom said the company started in 1999 and is doing great.

"Wonderful things are on the horizon," she said. "It's all positive."

President Trump told the crowd Monday it's important to keep companies in the US and support the American workforce.

“You’re also devoted to one of the greatest missions on Earth, making the best products from the best materials with the best workers anywhere in the world,” President Trump said.

McBroom will be heading back to Catalina Monday night to a busy schedule.

"We have a lot of orders to fulfill," she said.

The following companies were represented at this year’s showcase:

Redline Steel, LLC – Alabama

Alaska Rug Company – Alaska

Arizona Chile Roasters – Arizona

Rich-N-Tone Calls, Inc. – Arkansas

HOSTYLE Racing Products, LLC – California

Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle, Co. – Colorado

Luke’s Toy Factory – Connecticut

Backyard Jams & Jellies, Inc. – Delaware

Kino Sandals, Inc. – Florida

2 Day Designs – Georgia

Ocean Organic Vodka – Hawaii

Buck Knives, Inc. – Idaho

Stern Pinball, Inc. – Illinois

Janus Motorcycles – Indiana

Bannor Toys – Iowa

Cobalt Bolts – Kansas

QuaLex Manufacturing – Kentucky

McIlhenny Company – Louisiana

Jack Traps, Inc. – Maine

THAAD, Lockheed Martin Corporation – Maryland

KettlePizza, LLC – Massachusetts

Michigan Mittens – Michigan

3M – Minnesota

Mississippi Cheese Straw Factory – Mississippi

Snake Bite Co. – Missouri

Schnee’s – Montana

T-L Irrigation Co. – Nebraska

Fisher Space Pen So. – Nevada

BaileyWorks, Inc. – New Hampshire

Benjamin Moore & Co. – New Jersey

Weaver Guitar Straps – New Mexico

Tough Traveler Ltd. – New York

Council Tool Company – North Carolina

Dakota Micro, Inc. – North Dakota

Airstream, Inc. – Ohio

Gameday Ironworks, LLC – Oklahoma

Willamette Valley Vineyards – Oregon

Zippo Manufacturing Company – Pennsylvania

WaterRower, Inc. – Rhode Island

Freeman Boatworks – South Carolina

Dakota Grills, LLC – South Dakota

Litespeed Bicycles – Tennessee

Nokona – Texas

ENVE Composites – Utah

Johnson Woolen Mills – Vermont

The Little Burros – Virginia

CMI Orchards, LLC – Washington

Marble King, Inc. – West Virginia

Carmex – Wisconsin

Jackson Hole Hat Co. – Wyoming

