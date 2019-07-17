Dreamy Harry Styles considered for role of Prince Eric

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Is Harry Styles the right prince for Ariel?
Does the shoe fit? Oh wait, that’s the wrong Disney movie.
Styles is rumored to play Prince Eric in the new Disney’s live-action “The Little Mermaid”, iHeartRadio leaked.
This comes after Halle Bailey was cast to play Ariel in the new remake. Controversy surrounded that announcement and arguments scattered social media platforms.
The dark hair, the charming smile and the non-assuming demeanor? D-R-E-A-M-Y! And that’s before you hear his vocal chords.
Although he doesn’t sing in the original, a Broadway rendition had Prince Eric singing and that wouldn’t be a challenge for Styles, if casted, in the remake.
It’s not confirmed that Styles has landed the role, but it’s a rumor many can get behind.
More cast members will continue to be announced, according to IHeartRadio, for roles like Scuttle and Flounder.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.