Film business in Arizona busy despite lack of incentives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lights...camera...local business.
The film business is in full swing this summer at Old Tucson proving the work will still come without the incentives. The decision to cut the tax incentives program for filmmakers was back in 2010.
Big filmmakers have since taken their talents elsewhere, but that doesn't mean Arizona, more specifically Southern Arizona, is sitting dormant.
“Film is crazy, you just never know what to expect. Sometimes there’s a dry spell for a long period of time and then you get hit like crazy all at once,” said Rob Jensen, a Film and Entertainment Production Manager.
Areas like Old Tucson haven't seen a blockbuster hit since the mid 90s. In the mean time there are still several projects happening.
"A couple of college films, a music video, a nature series and now this feature,” said Jensen, talking about the latest film underway now in Old Tucson.
“Gunfight at Silver Creek”, set to release in 2020, stars Jim Beaver (seen in Supernatural and Deadwood), Jennifer Runyon (seen in Ghostbusters and A Very Brady Christmas) and Charlie Schlatter.
Jensen said the reason cameras are rolling in the area is due in part to a rebate and discount program. A feature from the state film office that’s stepped in since incentives stepped out.
It’s called Reel Savings, a private sector program that supports Arizona’s film and digital media industry. Participating vendors, like hoteliers, rental car operators, and restaurants, provide special discounts to productions registered with the Arizona Film & Digital Media Program. Discounts provide immediate savings to their production with no delays or paperwork.
"It really works together to communicate to production companies that ‘hey come on out here we can save you money’ and this is how. Even though our state does not have a tax incentive we can still save you money in these ways,” said Jensen.
The money saved is still being poured back into southern Arizona’s pockets. Sound mixer Elisa Cota-Francis of ArcLight Pictures said when one person in the local industry gets hired—it becomes a domino effect.
"Then I think of who else can I hire and bring on? And then they say who do you know who does x.y. and z,” said Cota Francis. "It rolls one into the other and imagine that you’ve got taxes, you’ve got everything being paid into it and it’s all staying here. I mean we’re talking a huge chunk of the budget staying here in southern Arizona.”
Cota Francis, who is a director of the Marana Film Office, said they’re still pushing for incentives to return for a second act but in the meantime they’re finding that directors are still drawn to Tucson, including Gunfight director Tony London.
"He chose this location for the location not for the incentives. He really wanted to film here. So when you find someone who really loves the location like Old Tucson then how can you not say yes,” said Cota-Francis.
Cota-Francis said another film is coming to Old Tucson right after Gunfight that will be using a local crew as well.
Back when Arizona offered tax incentives for filmmakers, around $110 million was brought into the state within four years. Since the program ended—only $11 million has been brought in.
