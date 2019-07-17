FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cranking up the storm chances!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One more hot day before those temps cool down and storm chances go up! We have an excessive heat warning in place through Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY: Action Day. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. 102F expected for the high.
TONIGHT: Any storms end. Mostly cloudy with overnight lows dropping into the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy skies with a high of 100F.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 102F. 10% chance of an isolated storm possible.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 101F. 10% for showers and thunderstorms.
SUNDAY: 40% chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy skies with a high of 100F.
MONDAY: 50% chance of storms possible. Highs in the upper 90s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a 20% chance of storms. A high of 100F is expected.
