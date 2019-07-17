Free school meals at participating TUSD schools

Free school meals at participating TUSD schools
Free meals for TUSD students at participating schools
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 16, 2019 at 5:55 PM MST - Updated July 16 at 5:56 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Good news for students in the Tucson Unified School District for the 2019-2020 school year, as there will be free school breakfasts and lunches.

According to TUSD, there will be no need for students to complete the Free and Reduced meal application, as free breakfast and lunch will be provided to every student at every participating school.

Here is a list of the 34 participating schools in TUSD:

Those with questions and are looking for more information click HERE.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.