Free school meals at participating TUSD schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Good news for students in the Tucson Unified School District for the 2019-2020 school year, as there will be free school breakfasts and lunches.
According to TUSD, there will be no need for students to complete the Free and Reduced meal application, as free breakfast and lunch will be provided to every student at every participating school.
Here is a list of the 34 participating schools in TUSD:
- Blenman Elementary School, 1695 N Country Club Rd
- Bonillas Basic Curriculum Magnet School, 4757 E Winsett Blvd
- Catalina High School, 3645 E Pima St
- Cavett Elementary School, 2120 E Naco Vista
- Cragin Elementary School, 2945 N Tucson Blvd
- Davidson Elementary School, 3950 E Paradise Falls Dr
- Dietz K-8 School, 7575 E Palma St
- Doolen Middle School, 2400 N Country Club Rd
- Erickson Elementary School, 6750 E Stella Rd
- Grijalva Elementary School, 1795 W Drexel Rd
- Holladay Magnet Elementary School, 1110 E 33rd St
- Hollinger K-8 School, 150 W Ajo Way
- Howell Elementary School, 401 N Irving Ave
- Hudlow Elementary School, 502 N Caribe Ave
- Johnson Primary School, 6060 S Joseph Ave
- Lawrence 3-8 School, 4850 W Jeffrey Rd
- Lynn/Urquides Elementary School, 1573 W Ajo Way
- Manzo Elementary School, 855 N Melrose Ave
- Mary Meredith K-12, 755 N Magnolia Ave
- Miller Elementary School, 6951 S Camino de la Tierra
- Mission View Elementary School, 2600 S 8th Ave
- Myers/Ganoung Elementary School, 5000 E Andrew St
- Ochoa Community School, 101 W 25th St
- Oyama Elementary School, 2700 S La Cholla Blvd
- Pueblo Gardens K-8 School, 2210 E 33rd St
- Roberts-Naylor K-8, 1701 S Columbus Blvd
- Robison Elementary School, 2745 E 18th St
- Safford K-8 School, 200 E 13th St
- Teenage Parent High School (TAP), 102 N Plumer Ave
- Tully Elementary Magnet School, 1701 W El Rio Dr
- Utterback Middle School, 3233 S Pinal Vista
- Van Buskirk Elementary School, 725 E Fair St
- Warren Elementary School, 3505 W Milton Rd
- Wright Elementary School, 4311 E Linden St
Those with questions and are looking for more information click HERE.
