Humane Society of Southern Arizona July Pet of the Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Summer is here and there are many furry friends that are looking for a good home. Check out these “oh so cuddly and sweet dogs and cats” available for adoption.
JULY 17 - MARTINA
"Hello there! My name is Martina (878573) and I’m 5-months-old! I am a shy girl when I first meet new people but the more I get comfortable, the more you will see my playful puppy personality show through."
Bring your family to meet Martina at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. For more information give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
JULY 16 - HERA
"Hi there! I'm an adorable 2-year-old girl named Hera (876183). I am very sweet and affectionate. While with HSSA I have done well with kittens, adult cats, and calm, cat-savvy dogs."
Meet Hera at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. Have questions? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
JULY 15 - MARILYN
“Hi there, my name is Marilyn (816370). I am a 5-year-old sweetheart who can’t wait to meet you! I walk well on a leash and love to be pet. I am looking for a forever family that likes to hike, camp, or jog!”
Would you like to learn more about Marilyn? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173 or visit her at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd.
JULY 12 - OLIVE
“Hi my name is Olive (794187) and I am a 4-year-old girl. I am very sweet and have done well with other cats at HSSA. I am looking for a home that will let me lounge indoors and that doesn’t have any dogs.”
Come fall in love with Olive at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. For more information give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
JULY 10 - OSCAR
"I'm a 2-year-old boy named Oscar (876050)! I am very friendly and love for people to give me attention. I have some allergies so I prefer to spend most of my time indoors."
Bring your family to meet Oscar at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. Have questions? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
JULY 9 - ORCA
"I am Orca (876142), a friendly, mellow girl who will seek you out to see what you’re doing. I LOVE getting attention and will purr loudly to say thank you. I came to HSSA with my friend, Cheeks (876140) who is 6-year-old. I would love to bring her with me when I find my forever home."
Come fall in love with Orca at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. For more information give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
JULY 8 - DEX
"Hey friends! My name is Dex (873432) and I am a friendly 1-year-old. I am very smart and know sit, lay down, and am currently working on rolling over. I absolutely LOVE food and snuggling with my favorite people."
Bring your family to meet Dex at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. For more information give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
JULY 5 - MANDY
“Hi friends! I am Mandy (874817), a friendly 2-year-old girl who loves to chat through purrs, meows, and chirps.”
You can visit Mandy at PAWSH Park Place at 5870 E. Broadway Blvd. Have questions? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 133.
JULY 3 - WENDOLENE
"Hey friends! My name is Wendolene (876026) but I like to go by Windy. I can be shy at first but if you sing to me or have a friendly doggie friend for me I will open up quickly."
Bring your family to meet Wendolene at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. Have questions? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
JULY 2 - LOU
“Hi, my name is Lou (874571)! I am a sweet 8-year-old boy who found myself at HSSA after my owner passed away. I am enjoying my time at HSSA in a catio but am ready to move in with my forever family.”
Would you like to learn more about Lou? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173 or visit him at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd.
JULY 1 - BAUER
“Hello, my name is Bauer (875820)! I am a sweet 9-year-old boy who is waiting to meet my forever family. I am a smart guy who is already house- and crate-trained. In the past I have done well with cats, dogs, and kids! Fireworks scare me so I hope a find a good home before 4th of July!”
Bring your family to meet Bauer at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. Have questions? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
