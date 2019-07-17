KOLD CARES: Schedule an appointment with Red Cross to donate blood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The need for blood donations goes up during the summer months.
That’s why KOLD News 13 has partnered with the Red Cross for a blood donation drive.
From 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, we will host a phone bank live. You can call 520-572-7355 to schedule your donation time and location.
You can also go HERE to pick your time and place to give the gift of life.
KOLD anchor Brooke Wagner has a very special reason to give blood. Hear her story by watching the video below.
