KOLD CARES: Schedule an appointment with Red Cross to donate blood
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 17, 2019 at 3:42 PM MST - Updated July 17 at 4:21 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The need for blood donations goes up during the summer months.

That’s why KOLD News 13 has partnered with the Red Cross for a blood donation drive.

From 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, we will host a phone bank live. You can call 520-572-7355 to schedule your donation time and location.

You can also go HERE to pick your time and place to give the gift of life.

KOLD anchor Brooke Wagner has a very special reason to give blood. Hear her story by watching the video below.

