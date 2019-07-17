SILVER ALERT: Family hasn’t heard from missing Wittmann man since July 4

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Maricopa County are asking for help locating a man missing from the Morristown area of Wittman.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, 73-year-old Steven E. Denny last spoke by phone with his family on July 4. His vehicle was last seen at his home on Sunday, July 14.
He is described as white and he typically wears clothing with US Marine Corps insignia. His pickup is a dark green 1999 GMC 2-door with AZ license FPT-879. It has several Marine Corps stickers on it.
If you have any information about Denny or his truck, call MCSO at 602-876-1030.
