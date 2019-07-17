18-year-old sentenced in armed robbery turned homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 18-year-old Daren Encinas-Pablo was sentenced in two separate cases on charges including First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery on Tuesday, July 16.
Authorities say Encinas-Pablo and Joseph Santos robbed Nicholas Encalade and Mary Burr near Rattlesnake Bridge in 2017. Encalade was fatally shot during the robbery and police said Encinas-Pablo was holding the gun.
Santos was found guilty of robbery in November 2018 and was sentenced to four years’ probation.
Encinas-Pablo was found guilty of First-Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon on May 21, 2019.
He will serve 25 years to life.
He was also sentenced to 3.5 years, with 731 days credit, on a probation revocation from a plea agreement on an 2016 aggravated assault charge.
