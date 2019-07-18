Barbie is touring Arizona, and of course, documenting it on Insta

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We all know Barbie, but did you know the iconic doll has an Instagram?
Her Instagram account @BarbieStyle, features Barbie traveling across the world and of course, looking stylish as ever.
She’s been all over, including London, Italy, Hawaii and almost anywhere you can think of, but now she’s come to Arizona.
Her account partnered with Visit Arizona to highlight the desert beauty.
She’s already visited Antelope Canyon, Horseshoe Bend and she even lounged at the pool at Mountain Shadows Resort in Paradise Valley. She didn’t travel alone though and many of her pictures feature her friends.
AZCentral spoke to the spokeswoman for Mountain Shadows Resort who said it was fun to watch the detail and planning that went into the post.
Barbie and her friends made their way to Sedona where her pink jeep came in handy.
Her adventures continue through Friday, but no word if she will make an appearance in Tucson though.
