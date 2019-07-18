Bee removal expert attacked by bees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man trying to remove bees from a Green Valley home was attacked Wednesday, July 17.
The Green Valley Fire District said it happened 1600 block of South Abrego Drive.
The GVPD said the bees got inside the man’s suit and stung him more than 40 times.
The worker, who is in his 50s, was transported to the hospital.
As of 7:30 p.m., the bees were still aggressive and residents are asked to stay in their homes.
Abrego Drive is closed from Santa Inez to Santa Belia.
