Changes to hours for Buffalo Soldier Gate at Ft. Huachuca

Hours change for Buffalo Soldier Gate at Fort Huachuca
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 17, 2019 at 5:09 PM MST - Updated July 17 at 5:09 PM

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting on Saturday, Aug. 3 the weekend operating hours of Fort Huachuca’s Buffalo Soldier Gate will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, while Monday to Friday gate hours remain 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. It will also be closed on all federal holidays.

According to Ft. Huachuca, several traffic studies indicated the volume of traffic on weekends and federal holidays did not warrant the gate remaining open outside peak hours.

The Van Deman Gate remains open 24/7.

Posted by U.S. Army Fort Huachuca on Wednesday, July 17, 2019

