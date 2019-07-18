Changes to hours for Buffalo Soldier Gate at Ft. Huachuca

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting on Saturday, Aug. 3 the weekend operating hours of Fort Huachuca’s Buffalo Soldier Gate will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, while Monday to Friday gate hours remain 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. It will also be closed on all federal holidays.