Deputy with sick daughter gifted brand new car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rodeo Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram presented Deputy Taylor with a new car amidst a difficult time in his family.
His one-year-old daughter Skylar has been fighting an illness that doctors have yet to diagnose. The medical bills were piling up and the family vehicle was falling apart, making it difficult to get to and from doctor visits.
Deputy Taylor with Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, knew fixing his car with high mileage and poor transmission was not a top priority.
That’s when Rodeo Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram stepped in and gifted the family with a 2015 Chevy Cruze.
Deputy Taylor, his wife Tiffany, Skylar and their two other kids are extremely grateful.
