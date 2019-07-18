FIRST ALERT FORECAST: On and off storm chances!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures have cooled back closer to the average of 100 while storm chances are going way up!
We’ve issued a First Alert Action Day for Monday, July 22, due to widespread storms. We call for an Action Day any time we think the weather will impact your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE. Track the latest weather alerts with the News 13 First Alert weather app, which is available for free HERE.
THURSDAY: Partly skies with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, better chances for storms south of Tucson. A high of 100 degrees is expected.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 102F with a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 101F.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a high of 100F. 30% chance of thunderstorms.
MONDAY (ACTION DAY): Temperatures will rise into the upper 90s. Partly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of storms.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 100. 30% chance for an isolated thunderstorm with a high of 100.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 100. 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.