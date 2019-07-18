KOLD INVESTIGATES: Arizona attorney general accuses Insys of fraud

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Attorney General, Mark Brnovich, is accusing former opioid manufacturer executives of trying to sell a prescription drug using unethical means.
Brnovich announced his office filed a consumer law fraud lawsuit on Wednesday against Insys Therapeutics Inc. in Chandler.
The state says three ex-executives, including the founder, gave false information to insurers to gain approval to prescribe the drug, Subsys, to patients.
Prosecutors say the drug is highly addictive and contains fentanyl.
The three accused have pleaded guilty or already convicted of federal charges related to the lawsuit allegations.
Brnovich has previously sued Insys and two of its ex-employees in a 2017 lawsuit.
The company has admitted to bribing doctors and has since filed for bankruptcy.
