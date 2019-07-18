One injured in collision with power pole

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drivers are being cautioned to avoid Bopp Road east of Tucson Estates Parkway because of a collision that knocked over a power pole early on Thursday, July 18.
According to a spokesman with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the crash resulted in minor injuries to one person.
Two vehicles were involved in the initial collision, with one of them hitting the pole.
Bopp Road is closed and repair crews are expected to be on scene for up to 10 hours. The power lines remained live after the crash.
Deputies on scene say it appears alcohol was not involved.
No further details were immediately available.
