Tucson man convicted of child sex abuse

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 52-year-old Christopher James Preston of Tucson was found guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child by a federal jury in Tucson.
The case was tried before U.S. District Judge James A. Soto from July 10 to 16, 2019. The defendant is being held in custody pending sentencing, which is currently set before Judge Soto on September 26, 2019.
The evidence at trial showed that in the summer of 1998, Preston sexually abused a 10-year-old victim at Preston’s home in Tucson, on the San Xavier District of the Tohono O’odham Nation. At the time, Preston was the victim’s coach in the Thornydale Little League. Preston is a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation.
A conviction for aggravated sexual abuse of a child carries a maximum penalty of lifetime incarceration.
