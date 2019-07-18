TUSD to offer free meals at 34 schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Students at 34 schools in the Tucson Unified School District will get to eat free lunch and breakfast starting this school year.
The Community Eligibility Program eliminates the application process for parents of students who attend these schools.
The district said each school was selected based on how many students currently qualify for free or reduced lunch. Families qualify depending on income and in some cases, students are foster kids or homeless.
Lindsay Aguilar, who works with TUSD's food services department, says the new program provides peace of mind to families.
“The better nutrition that they have, the better they’re going to do at school. ... Parents in that community don’t have to worry what they’re going to do for breakfast or lunch," she said.
The district says CEP is part of the USDA’s National School Breakfast and Lunch Program.
