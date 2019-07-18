UPDATE: Police identify bicyclist in deadly collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police have released the name of the bicyclist who died after being struck by a car on Wednesday, July 17.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, 67-year-old Earl Nolan Plunkett died after being taken to Banner-University Medical Center for treatment of injuries he suffered in the 8 a.m. collision.
Plunkett was riding a bicycle north on North Geronimo Avenue and failed to stop at a stop sign at East Fort Lowell Road. He was struck by an eastbound car traveling at a high rate of speed in the curb lane.
The driver of the car stopped and cooperated with the investigation. Detectives are still investigating and have determined that speed was a factor in this collision, but there were no signs of impairment from the driver.
No charges or citations have been issued yet.
Fort Lowell was closed between Los Altos and Fontana avenues for at least 4 hours after the crash.
