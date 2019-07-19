Arcia delivers late, Brewers add on in win over D-backs

The Diamondbacks reinstated infielder Wilmer Flores from the 10-day injured list before the game. Flores was placed on the injured list May 21 after being hit by a pitch. He was batting .373 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI in 20 games prior to the injury, and .281 in 42 games overall with the Diamondbacks this season. The Diamondbacks optioned infielder Kevin Cron to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday night.