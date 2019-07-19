Artists work to restore history on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Artists on Tucson's west side are working to sharpen the history as they restore decades-old murals.
They are restoring three of them at the El Rio Neighborhood Center off Speedway Boulevard. The murals have been in place since the 1970s.
Alfonso Chavez is one of the artists helping with the project. He says it’s an honor to give the pieces -- originally created by David Tineo -- an upgrade, adding they're more than artwork.
“It’s our culture. It’s our identity. It’s our struggle. It’s our history. And the stories within that ... from the protests, the marches, a lot of the things we went through to establish centers just like this," he said.
Meanwhile, people like Jay Juvera, who has lived in the neighborhood for 18 years, says restoring the murals is a way to remind the future generation of the history of places like Bario Hollywood.
“It’s teaching the young generation about the traditions and also a little bit of history of the Hispanics. So in that respect I like it," he said.
The Ward 1 Office is hosting a celebration Saturday, July 20. For more information, call the Ward 1 Office at (520) 791-4040.
