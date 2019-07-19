FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quieter and a bit warm this weekend!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday Morning, July 19th
By Stephanie Waldref | July 19, 2019 at 7:55 AM MST - Updated July 19 at 7:55 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures creep back up a bit for the weekend while things dry out. Storm chances go up next Monday. We’ve issued a First Alert Action Day for Monday, July 22, due to widespread storms.

We call for an Action Day any time we think the weather will impact your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE. Track the latest weather alerts with the News 13 First Alert weather app, which is available for free HERE.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 104F with a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 102F.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a high of 102F. 20% chance of thunderstorms.

MONDAY (ACTION DAY): 50% chance of storms. Temperatures will rise into the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: 40% chance for thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a high of 100.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a high of 100.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.