FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quieter and a bit warm this weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures creep back up a bit for the weekend while things dry out. Storm chances go up next Monday. We’ve issued a First Alert Action Day for Monday, July 22, due to widespread storms.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 104F with a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 102F.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a high of 102F. 20% chance of thunderstorms.
MONDAY (ACTION DAY): 50% chance of storms. Temperatures will rise into the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies.
TUESDAY: 40% chance for thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a high of 100.
WEDNESDAY: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a high of 100.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
