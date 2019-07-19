Golf Links Sports Complex now named after fallen soldier

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Golf Links Sports Complex has a new name and it will be honored with a dedication ceremony on Friday.
It is now called the Todd M. Harris Sports Complex. The man it’s named after was a soldier raised in Tucson.
Keith Cooper and Scott Ford knew Harris since Junior High; the three graduated from Saguaro High School together.
“He was a genuine person. He was not only a football star, but a great friend,” said Ford.
“He was always smiling,” said Cooper of his friend Harris, who was killed in action in Afghanistan.
“He’s a true hero, and he’s a hero of this town,” said Ford.
To remember him, his friends and family wanted a park named after Harris, a place where he spent a lot of time as a child.
“It’s going to be great to see his name forever,” said Ford.
After three years of collecting signatures, petitioning the city and looking for a place, their dream has finally become a reality.
The dedication ceremony will take place at 8 a.m. Friday, July 19 at the sports complex at 2400 Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711.
