Golf Links Sports Complex now named after fallen soldier

July 18, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Golf Links Sports Complex has a new name and it will be honored with a dedication ceremony on Friday.

It is now called the Todd M. Harris Sports Complex. The man it’s named after was a soldier raised in Tucson.

Keith Cooper and Scott Ford knew Harris since Junior High; the three graduated from Saguaro High School together.

“He was a genuine person. He was not only a football star, but a great friend,” said Ford.

“He was always smiling,” said Cooper of his friend Harris, who was killed in action in Afghanistan.

“He’s a true hero, and he’s a hero of this town,” said Ford.

To remember him, his friends and family wanted a park named after Harris, a place where he spent a lot of time as a child.

“It’s going to be great to see his name forever,” said Ford.

After three years of collecting signatures, petitioning the city and looking for a place, their dream has finally become a reality.

The dedication ceremony will take place at 8 a.m. Friday, July 19 at the sports complex at 2400 Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711.

