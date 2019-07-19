Humane Society of Southern AZ is looking for homes for over 150 cats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Due to an increase in animal intakes this summer, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona has more than 150 cats waiting on 'fur'ever homes and they are asking for the public's help.
"We have had to add kennels to our cat adoptions area, place multiple cats in each kennel, turn our spacious catios into additional kennel rooms, move cats into our meet and greet rooms, and add additional kennels into our Welcome Center. We are running out of places to put them! If you’re interested in adding a cat to your home now is the time! We have every personality, color, and age. They are just waiting for you,” Morgan Treiber, HSSA’s Adoption Supervisor said in a recent release.
There is an added incentive, aside from offering a forever home to a cuddly cat, all adoption fees for cats over six months old are 75% off through Aug. 1, as part of the HSSA's 75th Anniversary Celebration.
Those who are interested in adopting a kitten, their adoption fees are also 75% off through Sunday, July 21.
For more information on cats that are waiting for their forever families visit HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. or PAWSH Park Place at 5870 E. Broadway Blvd. or give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
