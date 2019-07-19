Humane Society of Southern AZ is looking for homes for over 150 cats

"We have had to add kennels to our cat adoptions area, place multiple cats in each kennel, turn our spacious catios into additional kennel rooms, move cats into our meet and greet rooms, and add additional kennels into our Welcome Center. We are running out of places to put them! If you’re interested in adding a cat to your home now is the time! We have every personality, color, and age. They are just waiting for you,” Morgan Treiber, HSSA’s Adoption Supervisor said in a recent release.