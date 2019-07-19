New report ranks Tucson as second ‘most stressed’ city in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A recent report from WalletHub lists Tucson as the 66th ‘most stressed’ city in the U.S. The Old Pueblo was beat out only by Phoenix, which ranked #43, as the most stressed city in Arizona.
Everyone experiences some type or level of stress, it seems inevitable, but it is not always a bad thing. According to Psychology Today "A little bit of street, known as 'acute stress', can be exciting, it keeps us active and alert."
However, when stress reaches an unmanageable level that is when it becomes ‘chronic’ and that is not good. Chronic stress leads to health problems and loss of productivity.
According to WalletHub stress affects more than 100 million people in the U.S. With money topping the list as a stress, followed by work, family and relationships. Workplace related stress alone costs society more than $300 billion per year.
WalletHub surveyed 180 U.S. cities to see which coped with stress best, using the following factors - average weekly work hours to debt load to divorce and suicide rates.
Read the full report by clicking HERE.
43 Phoenix
66 Tucson
78 Glendale
111 Mesa
118 Tempe
136 Peoria
162 Gilbert
165 Chandler
166 Scottsdale
1 Detroit, MI
2 Cleveland, OH
3 Newark, NJ
4 Baltimore, MD
5 Philadelphia, PA
6 St. Louis, MO
7 Cincinnati, OH
8 Birmingham, AL
9 Wilmington, DE
10 Shreveport, LA
173 San Jose, CA
174 Cedar Rapids, IA
175 South Burlington, VT
176 Fargo, ND
177 Plano, TX
178 Irvine, CA
179 Overland Park, KS
180 Sioux Falls, SD
181 Bismarck, ND
182 Fremont, CA
