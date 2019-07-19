Police: Man looking for free ride pulls gun on Sun Tran driver

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man allegedly pulled a gun on a Sun Tran bus driver when he couldn’t get a free ride.
The Tucson Police Department said Evan Lawrence, 20, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to a friend of the driver, Lawrence boarded the bus Monday, July 15, and asked for a free ride.
When the driver asked for the fare, Lawrence allegedly got mad, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the driver.
