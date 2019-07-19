Restaurant Report Card: Jerry Bob’s location enduring rough year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In this edition of Restaurant Report Card, we're taking a closer look at a restaurant that's had a rough year, according to the health department.
We're talking about the Jerry Bob's near Cortaro and Thornydale roads.
The place has gotten the attention of health inspectors - not once, but twice this year.
According to inspectors, the big problem here is food temperature control.
Inspectors gave the restaurant a "needs improvement" last week, pointing to cold holding issues and a broken walk-in cooler.
But it's not the first time this place has been in trouble with the health department.
The restaurant was put on probation in February.
The issue then, according to inspectors, also food temperature control.
Jerry Bob’s will have a follow-up inspection to last week’s failed inspection on Friday, July 19.
Below is a list of places the health department said failed from July 12 - 18.
- Carnitas Los Gordos, 4545 E. 22nd Sreet
- Circle K #1011, 3102 E. Benson Hwy
- Circle K #492, 401 S. Alvernon Way
- Family Dollar #30188, 2820 W. Los Reales
- GEICO, 3050 S. Martin Luther King Way
- Ol' Joe's, 8731 E. Desert Spring Street
- SFG Catering, 1300 W. Prince Road
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.