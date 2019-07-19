Sierra Vista residents encouraged to apply for the Citizens Fire Academy

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents in Sierra Vista that are interested in experiencing first hand what it’s like to be a firefighter, EMT or paramedic can do so by applying for the upcoming Citizens Fire Academy.
According to a City of Sierra Vista news release, there is no cost to participate in the academy, run by the Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services. Participants will learn about this exciting profession with hands on training and classroom work. Areas covered in training will be emergency medical services, firefighting, search and rescue, risk reduction and safety practices, all of which can be applied at home and work.
Trainees will also have an opportunity to ride with duty crews that are responding to real emergency calls.
“Participants will get a behind the scenes experience of the work emergency services professionals conduct on a daily basis and will learn how our department operates,” Fire Chief Brian Jones said in the release. “They’ll also walk away with knowledge and skills that can be used at home and at work in case of emergency situations.”
Those interested in attending the academy must be at least 16 years of age.
The Citizens Fire Academy begins on Thursday, Sept. 12, and runs for nine consecutive weeks, meeting each Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Applications are due on Friday, Sep. 6, by 5 p.m. and can be picked up from any Sierra Vista fire station or filled out online at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov by searching for “Citizens Fire Academy.” Once completed, applications can be turned in at Fire Station 3, located at 675 Giulio Cesare Ave.
For more information, contact Patricia Cluff or Diane Mitchell at (520) 417-4400.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.