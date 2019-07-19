Sun Link streetcar celebrating 5th anniversary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It is hard to believe that the Sun Link streetcar has been around for five years, and Sun Link is celebrating this milestone on Saturday, July 27 with free rides from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.
The free rides are thanks to sponsorship from Rio Nuevo, a long-time supporter of the streetcar. The group is also dedicated to the revitalization and development of downtown Tucson.
"I can’t think of a better day for Tucsonans to explore shops and restaurants in downtown than Sun Link’s Anniversary," said Fletcher McCusker, Board Chair for Rio Nuevo, in a recent news release. "The streetcar provides an easy and comfortable ride through Tucson’s major entertainment hubs. There’s so much to discover and Sun Link gives you access to it all."
Not only will there be free rides on the streetcar, but there will be free events along the 3.9 mile route, including brunch at the Mercado District, Sun Link tours, a block party on 4th Avenue, story time at the UA Bookstore and a concert at Main Gate Square.
Over $1 billion in investments, both public and private have happened since the streetcar's 2014 launch, with much of it funding significant housing, retail and corporate business expansions along the route and led by Rio Nuevo projects.
According to Sun Link, 90 new restaurants, bars, cafes and retail businesses have popped up along the route over the last three years.
Sun Link connects passengers to unique shops and restaurants and events in Tucson’s popular business and entertainment districts - University of Arizona, Main Gate Square, 4th Avenue, Downtown and Mercado District.
For additional Sun Link information or trip planning assistance, call the Customer Satisfaction Center at (520) 792-9222 (TDD: 520-628-1565) or visit sunlinkstreetcar.com.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.