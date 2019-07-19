Tucson pop-up cat cafe opens its doors this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The soothing sound of a cat’s purr to melt your heart. Now imagine hearing it times 10.
All cat lovers are invited to join the staff and volunteers at Pawsitively Cat No-Kill Shelter for their first pop-up cat cafe.
“[You can] just go and enjoy a cup of tea, cup of coffee, a pastry and visit with cats,” Sheryl Campbell, founder of this no-kill shelter, said. She has provided a roof for these cats for nine years and now she’s opening her doors to the community by hosting this pop-up event.
“We’re going to have a food truck coming, Grumpy’s Coffees and he’ll have some pastries for us and people can come into the shelter and sit and meet the kitties,” said Campbell.
Pawsitively Center isn’t the usual cat shelter, not every cat is in a cage, visitors can find more than half of them roaming freely.
“It’s what’s healthier and better for them, they can make their choices, they can go where they want. They can be friends or not be friends,” said Campbell.
Sheryl says that all the cats are not only named, but each comes with a story to tell. Every cat that steps foot here, takes a trip to the vet and is taken care of, if necessary. She hopes that people not only come to spend time with these feline companions, but helps them find a forever home.
“If someone would like to adopt any of the cats we do have an application; if it’s approved we will make arrangements to visit their home,” said Campbell.
Denying an applicant does happen when qualifications don’t meet the standards, but events like this help these cats feel cared for and loved.
They also hope this event becomes one of many in the future.
Check out the Facebook page for more details by clicking HERE.
