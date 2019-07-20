Sunnyside wins Little League Majors state title

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Damien Lorta pitched a no-hitter and struck out nine Monday night in Kingman as Sunnyside beat Mesa Red Mountain 10-0 to win the Little League Majors state championship.
Majors is the division that filters into the prestigious Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Sunnyside (8-0) advances to the West Regional tournament that begins on August 4 in San Bernardino, California. The winner in San Bernardino earns a berth to the Little League World Series in Williamsport (August 15-25).
Lorta and Angel Armenta each had a pair of RBI for Sunnyside, who have outscored their opposition 88-9 in the post-season.
District 8 champion Sierra Vista (4-2 at state) was eliminated on Sunday in a 5-3 loss to Queen Creek.
District 5 champion Canyon View finished 0-2 at state losing to Sierra Vista (4-3) and Queen Creek (5-3).
The championship for the Sunnyside Majors Baseball team was the third state title this summer for the South Siders who also claimed titles in the Juniors and Seniors divisions.
