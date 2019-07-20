4th Avenue businesses experiencing summer surge instead of slump

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For Pop Cycle, a ‘Tucsoncentric’ gift store along historic 4th Avenue, hot temperatures outside usually means a slump in sales inside.
However, this year has been different.
“Fortunately we have repeat customers,” said Libby Tobey, co-owner. “People are still traveling and we have unique gifts for them.”
This is keeping foot traffic along the historic street busy, as it prepares for another school year. Tobey says Tucson is drawing more out-of-towners, and tourists, even in the summer, than ever before.
“We’ve been busier than expected,” said Melissa Negelspach, co-owner of Antigone Books. “Summer is usually the slow time, but we’ve been getting a surprising number of people from out of town, so I’ve been impressed by the number of people who have braved a trip to the desert in the summer.”
Negelspach says their sales have been steady, and they aren’t relying on the return of University of Arizona and TUSD students to the area as much as in years past.
“We usually think of summer as a time to catch up on stuff, but it really hasn’t been that way this year. It has been really great.”
Antigone Books and Pop Cycle are banding together with other shops in the area for the annual 4th Avenue Super Summer Sale taking place next weekend.
“Tucson just gets a little bit busier, a lot more traffic, we’re looking forward to it.”
For more information on the July 26 - 28 sale, click HERE.
