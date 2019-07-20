Tucson ranks middle of the pack for ‘Best city to live in’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Only three Arizona cities were on the list of best cities to live in and Tucson ranked at the bottom of that list at #39, with Mesa (#18) Phoenix (#35) beating out the Old Pueblo.
A new report from WalletHub looked at the 62 biggest cities in the U.S. and ranked them as best cities to live in and they did so using the following factors:
- quality of public schools
- life expectancy
- job opportunities
- property taxes
1 Virginia Beach, VA
2 Austin, TX
3 Seattle, WA
4 San Diego, CA
5 Las Vegas, NV
6 San Francisco, CA
7 New York, NY
8 San Jose, CA
9 Honolulu, HI
10 Portland, OR
53 Albuquerque, NM
54 Fresno, CA
55 New Orleans, LA
56 Indianapolis, IN
57 Milwaukee, WI
58 St. Louis, MO
59 Baltimore, MD
60 Cleveland, OH
61 Memphis, TN
62 Detroit, MI
