Tucson ranks middle of the pack for ‘Best city to live in’
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 20, 2019 at 1:33 PM MST - Updated July 20 at 2:14 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Only three Arizona cities were on the list of best cities to live in and Tucson ranked at the bottom of that list at #39, with Mesa (#18) Phoenix (#35) beating out the Old Pueblo.

A new report from WalletHub looked at the 62 biggest cities in the U.S. and ranked them as best cities to live in and they did so using the following factors:

  • quality of public schools
  • life expectancy
  • job opportunities
  • property taxes

Read the full report by clicking HERE.

Top big cities to live in:

1 Virginia Beach, VA

2 Austin, TX

3 Seattle, WA

4 San Diego, CA

5 Las Vegas, NV

6 San Francisco, CA

7 New York, NY

8 San Jose, CA

9 Honolulu, HI

10 Portland, OR

Bottom ten big cities to live in:

53 Albuquerque, NM

54 Fresno, CA

55 New Orleans, LA

56 Indianapolis, IN

57 Milwaukee, WI

58 St. Louis, MO

59 Baltimore, MD

60 Cleveland, OH

61 Memphis, TN

62 Detroit, MI

