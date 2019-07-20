Tucson selects 2 companies to participate in pilot e-scooter program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Electric or e-scooters are happening in Tucson and the city has selected two companies to participate in a six-month pilot program.
According to a news release from the City of Tucson, the Transportation Department has selected two companies from the many that applied, they are Bird Rides, Inc. and Razor USA, LLC. The city will begin coordinating with the companies on a time line for launching the e-scooters.
Each company will be permitted to launch up to 500 e-scooters within 30 days of receiving their permit, according to the City of Tucson Shared Mobility Pilot Program. An additional 250 vehicles can be launched in ‘opportunity zones’ which are characterized by a high percentages of low-income, transit-dependent households, and households without access to motor vehicles.
The goals of introducing shared e-scooters in Tucson are to:
- Provide a new low-cost mobility option for residents and visitors
- Reduce single-occupancy motor vehicle trips and vehicle miles traveled (VMT)
- Support public transit by providing first- and last-mile connections
- Support local economy, business and tourism
Tucson has decided to join the many other cities in the U.S. that have successful shared micro-mobility systems, like bike share and scooter share that offer “low-cost, convenient and accessible transportation options for both resident and visitors.”
Those looking for more details about Tucson’s e-scooter program can go online to https://www.tucsonaz.gov/bicycle/shared-electric-scooter-pilot-program and check it out.
According to the city, the pilot program is designed to "maximize safety, minimize sidewalk riding and clutter, and test the viability of scooters as a mobility option in Tucson."
An evaluation of the program will be conducted during the course of the 6-month pilot program to determine if and how the shared electric scooters serve the transportation needs of the community, as well as help achieve the goals of the program.
