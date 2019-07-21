Car show in Tucson honors deadly shooting victim

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Saturday evening, rows of classic cars lined the sides of Freedom Park.
They're the type that often turn heads on the street. But this time, they're hoping the attention is more on a cause than the cars.
“It is more common than more people want to admit to.”
Shining a light on domestic violence after tragedy struck Nich Stemper and his family.
Police said 21-year- old Mateo Zavala shot Stemper's stepdaughter, 25-year-old Marilynn Pancheco on I-19 on June 29th.
Zavala was also apparently on the phone with the Pacheco at the time. He is also said to be her ex-boyfriend.
An awful situation, now being turned into an opportunity for awareness.
"Hopefully that people start realizing that domestic violence is a big thing and we need to prevent it from happening.” said Stemper.
Saturday's event was not only about raising awareness for domestic violence but about celebrating a love that runs in the family.
"She would love this. She loved cars. I'm a mechanic, her dad is a mechanic, all of us love cars, all of us love our cars and motorcycles."
One car gaining the most attention wasn't one with all the bells and whistles. It was a plain red car covered in a fresh coat of chalk.
"This is my car they took it out to write little notes on it and have her send off.” Adam Blue, the President of Wide Body Car Club, left chalk out for anyone to stop by and leave Marilynn a note. He isn't related by blood to the family, but immediately jumped into help when the family asked him to help with the event.
"It’s beautiful to see everybody come together.” said Blue.
Coming together to keep Marilynn’s memory in their hearts, through the form of something that was so close to hers.
"Hopefully this is a good way for us to help remember her and help show people that we can all benefit from the way that she was and how helpful she was in helping everybody.” said Stemper.
