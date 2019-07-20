FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet weekend for southern Arizona, before we see the monsoon return by early next week.

By Jaclyn Selesky | July 20, 2019 at 5:41 PM MST - Updated July 20 at 5:41 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Most of the area will remain dry through the rest of your weekend. We’ll see an increase in our thunderstorm chances both Monday and Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies with an overnight low of 79F.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 103F. 10% chance of thunderstorms.

MONDAY: First Alert Action Day! Temperatures will rise into the upper 90s. Partly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of storms.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 102F. 40% chance for an isolated thunderstorm.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 102F. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 104F.10% chance for isolated thunderstorms.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 104F Isolated (10%) storm possible.

SATURDAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms (20%) with a high of 103F under partly cloudy skies.

