FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet weekend for southern Arizona, before we see the monsoon return by early next week.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Most of the area will remain dry through the rest of your weekend. We’ll see an increase in our thunderstorm chances both Monday and Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies with an overnight low of 79F.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 103F. 10% chance of thunderstorms.
MONDAY: First Alert Action Day! Temperatures will rise into the upper 90s. Partly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of storms.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 102F. 40% chance for an isolated thunderstorm.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 102F. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 104F.10% chance for isolated thunderstorms.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 104F Isolated (10%) storm possible.
SATURDAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms (20%) with a high of 103F under partly cloudy skies.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.