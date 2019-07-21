Jambga gets a brace; FC Tucson gets a road win

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Devyn Jambga scored two goals for FC Tucson in a 3-1 road win over Greenville Triumph SC.
Jambga tied the match with a strike from just above the penalty arc in the 20th minute.
FC Tucson (6-6-4, 22 points) took the lead in 52nd minute on a goal by Kyle Venter.
Venter to go along with his score had another brilliant save in the 29th minute, backing up goalkeeper Carlos Merancio.
Jambga’s brace was solidified on a great cross field assist by Jordan Jones that gave the midfielder plenty of time to set his shot on goal.
The 23-year old now leads the side in scores (5).
FCT seems to have found something offensively. They’ve tallied eight goals now in their last three matches (2-0-1).
Tucsonan Eric “Gallo” Virgen made his first professional appearance for Tucson, entering as a substitute in the 80th minute.
The Boys in Black will play the third of their six straight road affairs this coming Saturday against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.