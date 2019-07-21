Many gather for three-day southern Arizona chess competition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southern Arizona Chess Association hosted Ye Olde Pueblo Open & Scholastics chess competition on Sunday, July 21.
Beginning on July 19, many gathered over the weekend to put their mind and skills to the test at the El Conquistador Resort.
Those who were able to outwit the rest received prizes in money, gift certificates, trophies and plaques with the top prize being $750.
