Moustakas homers, Brewers rally to beat Diamondbacks 8-3

Diamondbacks: RHP Matt Andriese (left foot contusion) was placed on the 10-day injured list after taking a liner off the foot against the Brewers on Friday night. Arizona recalled RHP Stefan Crichton from Triple-A Reno to take his roster spot. ... OF David Peralta took batting practice and ran the bases before the game in his return from an inflamed right shoulder. He could go on a rehab assignment soon.