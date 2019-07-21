Tucson Summer Pro League evolves

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Roberto Flores scored 22 points Saturday to lead Ace Hardware to a 36-33 win over Bruce Baca Real Estate in the championship game of the Tucson Summer Pro League 4 Kids.
For the first time in its 16-year existence the annual summer hoops run was all about the youngsters.
TSPL did not have an adult schedule this summer. It was all about youth basketball.
Over 100 kids competed on ten teams over the last nine week.
The four-best played on Saturday for the final prize. There was also an All-Star game.
The league has morphed as participation has dwindled from area collegiate players.
TSPL used to be a place you could go in the summer to watch your favorite UA hoopsters play, as well as local high school stars who went away for college basketball but had returned home for the summer.
The last sighting of a Wildcat at Tucson Summer Pro League though, that we can remember, might have been Kevin Parrom’s participation in 2014.
Amphi and University of San Francisco grad Tim Derksen competed during the 2016 summer run.
TSPL 4 Kids began in 2013 as a result of all the kids that would show up to watch their favorite collegiate stars.
Among the league’s most popular events throughout the years were its Skills Day which featured three-point shooting and dunk contests.
Williams also ran a brother-league, the Phoenix Summer Pro League, for several summer, a run that at times featured several NBA stars like Channing Frye (UA ’05) and Amar’e Stoudamire.
He indicated that the adult league could return in 2020.
