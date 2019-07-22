Arizona ranks ninth vacation home hot spot in US

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona has the ninth highest percentage of vacation home hot spots in the country.
A new study revealed that Arizona has approximately 1-in-13 houses (7.4%) registered as vacation properties.
The top three cities with the most vacation homes in Arizona were:
- Martinez Lake, Arizona: 94% vacation homes
- Hunter Creek, Arizona: 93% vacation homes
- Greer, Arizona: 88% vacation homes
IPX 1031 analyzed the US Census Bureau data for more than 29,000 communities across all 50 states and determined how many of those homes are used for seasonal getaways.
Maine took the number one hot spot ranking at 19%. Vermont and New Hampshire round up the top three states with 17% and 12%.
Illinois (1%) ranked last place.
