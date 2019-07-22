Challenge filed to oppose sanctuary city initiative in Tucson

The Pima County Republican Party is assisting Tucson resident, Benny White, in challenging the City of Tucson to prevent it from becoming a sanctuary city. Republicans believe the formulation to determine the minimum number of petition signatures required was calculated incorrectly and must be raised to a minimum of 12,400 versus the 9,241 originally required. Tucson Families Free and Together submitted approximately 18 thousand signatures in early July. In addition, Pima County Republicans believe approximately 40 percent of the signatures submitted are either invalid or fraudulent.