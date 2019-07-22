Cochise County conducts HAZMAT training in Douglas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County HAZMAT Response team (CCHMRT) is conducting training at the Bisbee/Douglas International (BDI) Airport in Douglas.
The purpose of this training is to proactively prepare for response to calls requiring identification of unknown substances.
This multi-jurisdictional/multi-agency training includes Douglas Fire, Sunsites Fire, Fry Fire, Sierra Vista Fire and Medical, Sunnyside Fire, Canyon Vista Medical Center, Cochise County Health Department and Environmental Health Services, Cochise County Emergency Services, Arizona National Guard 91st Civil Support Team, Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, Federal Resources Incorporated, and Agua Prieta Fire Department from Sonora Mexico.
The training will continue through this afternoon, with the end result being the opportunity to work with local, state, federal, and international partners towards being more successful in the event of an actual operational call.
