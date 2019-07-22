County supervisors vote to house asylum seekers in juvenile facility

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County supervisors have voted in favor of allowing a vacant juvenile detention facility to be used to house asylum seekers.
The board voted 3-2 in favor of a lease agreement involving Catholic Community Services on Monday, July 22.
CCS has been using the Benedictine Monastery for almost a year, but the owner of the monastery is redeveloping it and CCS has to leave by July 26.
The results of the vote were met with boos and jeers from the audience in attendance.
