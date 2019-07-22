Equifax: How do you get settlement money?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s been two years since an Equifax breach of data belonging to about half of Americans and almost three million Arizonans.
The credit reporting company has reached a deal with the government. That deal totals about 700 million dollars, with about three and a half million coming to us here in Arizona.
That could be worth up to 20-thousand dollars to you personally.
So, how do you get your share?
The Federal Trade Commission assured consumers, the bar for proof will be set relatively low.
That means you can certify for yourself the time and money you spent to protect your data after the breach.
Under the agreement, Equifax would pay $25 an hour for up to 20 hours and reimburse you for out of pocket credit monitoring.
If you were a victim of identity theft, you don’t have to prove it stemmed directly from the Equifax hack and you are eligible for that 20,000 dollars.
But you can’t do anything until a judge signs off on this settlement. We’ll let you know when that happens.
In the meantime, you can stay informed and sign up for email alerts on a dedicated website.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.