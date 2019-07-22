Erin Eman sentenced for second-degree murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Erin Eman was found guilty on twenty counts in court, Monday, July 22.
Eman, who was arrested for multiple hit and runs, was found guilty for possession of drugs, endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal damage, aggravated driving under the influence and second-degree murder. She faces 20 years of prison.
The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to three felony charges including theft, unlawful possession of narcotic drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail on four different felony charges in July 2017.
Eman was being charged with aggravated DUI, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument and felony criminal damage.
Police say Eman has been involved with five hit-and run collisions, including the one at the east-side intersection of Pantano and Stella Road where Hannah Parkhurst died from the collision.
